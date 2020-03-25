These Juan Ponce Enrile memes, just like him, will never get old

News And Trends

We're not exactly sure when it started, but editing fake yet funny statements of former senador Juan Ponce Enrile regarding his legendary old age is a thing now.

All we know is that a week ago, the 96-year-old politician refuted nasty rumors of him supposedly falling victim to coronavirus, writing on Facebook, "I am still alive, and I do not have COVID-19. Thank God! Enjoy your silliness, rumormongers."

News5 then did a quote card on Enrile, which quickly became a meme template:

Just like in the case of those masterful "stay for home for us" edits, netizens obviously had too much time on their hands while being holed up in the house. From JPE talking about dinosaurs to him telling Bible stories, the collective output was like a witty version of historical revisionism on the "eldest" statesmen's immortality.

That News5 template has come pretty handy in the time of COVID-19. Even before the birth of the Enrile memes, some were already using it to make stuff up like this one below:

