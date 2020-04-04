Gov't eyes community quarantine extension of at least half a month

EAGER to finally get out and about once the enhanced quarantine period is over? Too bad, because you may have to wait a wee bit longer than scheduled.

In an interview with DZBB, National Task Force (NTF) chief implementor Carlito Galvez Jr. said that the Philippine government is currently studying the possibility of extending the COVID-19 enhanced quarantine period by another 15 to 20 days.

"Pinagaaralan po natin 'yan. Premature pa po kung mag-announce po tayo ngayon. Pero i-involve po natin dito yung mga scientists natin at ating mga doctor specialists na titingnan po yung mga model ng ibang bansa," Galvez said, adding that it would be difficult for the country to rush back to normalcy and that officials are looking into an extension to sustain the current enhanced quarantined period's positive effects.

"Pag-aaralan po natin na isang bagsak na lang, na medyo pwede i-extend ng 15 days para isang bagsak na lang para masustain natin yung magandang nagawa ng lockdown.

"Gusto ko pa ipaalam sa publiko na maganda po ang nagawa ng lockdown. Nagkaroon po kami ng tinatwag na scientific analysis na na-slow down ng lockdown ang spread ng virus. So with that ang nakita po namin, isa sa mga malaking posibility na magkaroon po tayo ng extension ng 15 days or maybe 20 days, para po talaga masustain natin."

Galvez clarified, though, that the decision regarding an extension would have to come from President Rodrigo Duterte. "Hindi po natin pwede i-preempt yung decision ng ating mahal na presidente," he said. You can watch the full interview in the video below:

The current enhanced quarantine period is scheduled to end at midnight on April 13. Are you in favor of extending it by at least another 15 days? Let us know what you think in the comments.