May pasok pa ba? Enhanced community quarantine, better explained

It has been just a couple of days since the alert level in Metro Manila was raised to Code Red Sublevel 2, and now the entire island of Luzon is placed under "enhanced community quarantine," as per President Rodrigo Duterte.

The declaration, which was announced today, March 16, has four main points — strict home quarantine; transportation suspended; food and essential health services provision regulated; and heightened presence of uniformed personnel — that are explained in a newly issued memorandum.

After watching Duterte's address and press briefing of Cabinet officials, SPIN Life tried to break everything down into simpler terms.

May pasok ba?

Implementing guidelines:

A strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households

Only those private establishments providing basic necessities and such activites related to food and medicine production i.e. public markets, supermarkets, groceries, convenience stores, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and drugstores, food preparation and delivery services, water refilling stations, manufacturing and processing plants of basic food products and medicines, banks, money transfer services, power, energy, water, and telecommunication supplies and facilities, shall be open

Business Process Outsourcing establishments and export-oriented industries shall remain operational, subject to the condition that strict social distancing is observed



In Duterte's words: "I have directed the DWSD, DOLE, DOF to put in place all feasible measures that will ease the burden of the community quarantine in our country, especially those who are living on daily wages and micro, small and medium enterprises... Maraming pwedeng maitulong ang pribadong sektor. Ang pag-release ng 13th month pay kahit pro-rated lang."

What this actually means: If you're not from the produce, food, medical, resource, service, call center, and trade industry, all you can do is stay at or work from home. The quarantined chunk of the employment sector, particularly the minimum wage earners will be expecting assistance from the said government agencies in the coming days. In other words, not everyone has the luxury of "Netflix and chill."

Pwede bang bumiyahe?

Implementing guidelines:

Mass public transportation shall be suspended

Land, air, and sea travel shall be restricted

The movement of cargoes within, to, and from the entire Luzon shall be unhampered

In Duterte's words: "Papaano natin mapigilan ang contagion kung sige kayo labas nang labas, tapos you mingle with the others? Makita mo naman the crowded queues that are being created by ng gustong sumakay."

What this actually means: In line with the implementing guidelines on home quarantine, transport options such as MRT, LRT, buses, jeepneys, and TNVS like Grab will be entirely unavailable. Only media, security, and uniformed personnel for official business can travel with less restrictions. Basically, people can access basic necessities aboard private vehicles or "on foot," the latter according to Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Pasig mayor Vico Sotto has just announced that they will be reserving some tricycles "in consideration of emergency situations and those transporting essential personnel."

Paano yung pagkain?

Implementing guidelines:

Only private establishments providing basic necessities and such activities related to food and medicine production shall be open

The DSWD is directed to expedite the distribution of food assistance to the most affected in Luzon

Provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated

In Duterte's words: "I have been assured by Ramon Ang of San Miguel and other food conglomerates that there will be enough food. Everyone will stay at home, leaving their houses only to buy food, medicine, and other necessary survival in the coming days."

What this actually means: Almost everyone will have nowhere else to go than supermarkets, so good luck implementing social distancing in such places. Cooking skills have to be sharpened, with mobile food delivery services GrabFood and FoodPanda living in uncertain times. The good news is that local government units will prioritize those "without their own means" with food assistance packages.

Martial Law ba 'to?

In Duterte's words: "This is not martial law. Itong mga ganito, when the freedom of movement is sometimes curtailed, sasabihin nila martial law. Martial law is yung may rebellion, may away and public safety requires it. Huwag kayong matakot. Walang magdidisplay ng baril except the Armed Forces. Ang kalaban natin kapag martial law ay ang mga taong sumasalakay at naghihimagsik. Pero sa ngayon, ang kalaban natin ay tayo at ang sakit na COVID-19."

What this actually means: On the following measures being red flags for military government: Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra assured, "The answer to that question is a resounding no. Please be assured that we are not headed to martial law." Guess we have to take his and the president's word for it.