Engineer Jett Manuel part of emergency quarantine facilities construction team

JETT Manuel is doing everything he can, no matter how small it is, to help combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.

And his way? Being a part of the construction of the emergency quarantine facilities (EQF) for select local government units (LGUs) and hospitals.

"It's a joint effort primarily built by WTA Architectire and Design Studio and the Philippine Army to build emergency quarantine facilities for the LGUs and the hospitals that need it," said the former University of the Philippines star who spent his lone PBA season with Ginebra.

"I really am just a small part of the effort. I'm doing what I can to help lang."

An engineer by profession, Manuel voluntarily helped in the logistics of the said project's execution through their company Megacem Inc.

"I have such a huge respect for the frontliners right now. So I'm thinking to myself, how can I help them also and then this opportunity came up and I just openly offered talaga whatever help I could give," he said.

"The mentality was they welcome any help that they can get, and apparently the logistical support was one thing they really needed help with. So they were thankful and they appreciated the effort that we could give them. At the same time, I'm letting them know na na-appreciate ko rin yung ginagawa nila and whatever else I could help them with."

Megacem Inc.'s trucks have been bringing materials for the construction of these EQFs to help alleviate the situation in hospitals which already are at a maximum capacity.

Manuel shared that there are already plans to construct 51 ECFs scattered across Metro Manila, as well as neighboring provinces in Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

These EQFs can consist of 15 hospital beds, as well as an external testing box, a sanitation and disinfection area, a changing room, and a nurses' lounge. These costs at around P350,000 and can take as much as five days to be built.

Manuel hopes that more people can join in this campaign by donating here.

"Anyone, no matter how small, can help through the project. Any amount will really be of value. And if not through this, I hope more people will be aware of the situation and find ways to help our frontliners and the people affected. No matter how hard the times are now, we can all do our part to help the nation against this pandemic," he said.

"It's nice to think right now that people are rediscovering their humanity because no matter how big or how small your way of helping is, the idea is whatever you can do to help, you do what you can."