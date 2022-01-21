Nostalgic hip hop feels as NFL releases star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer

LESS than a month to go before the world's grandest football show, and the anticipation just keeps getting hotter.

Aside from the championship game itself, the Super Bowl's iconic halftime performance has also become a highlight for fans — one that's featured many iconic musical performances.

This year's epic lineup promises some hip hop nostalgia, bringing together Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for the February 13th show at SoFi Stadiumn in Inglewood, California.

Super Bowl LVI drops trailer for its halftime show

Super Bowl LVI released its trailer for the upcoming halftime show on Thursday, January 22, with a three-minute long video featuring its headliners.

It first showed Eminem in a solid rap battle with alter ego Slim Shady while "Rap God" plays in the background, before he receives a ping.

Then, Snoop Dogg comes around, hitting the Los Angeles speedways to the tune of "The Next Episode", before he video chats Mary J. Blige, showing some sass as "Family Affair" plays.

Kendrick Lamar shows up in the middle of his writing sesh with "Humble" playing in the background.

The trailer ends with Dr. Dre walking by the shores to the intro of "Still Dre", before all of the headliners meet up in one place.

The mini movie, entitled "The Call" was directed by Straight Outta Compton and Fast & Furious 9 director F. Gary Gray.

