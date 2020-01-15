Eloy Poligrates detained over alleged physical abuse on ex-girlfriend

ELOY Poligrates has been detained on alleged physical abuse on his former girlfriend on Tuesday.

A report by SunStar Cebu bared the 33-year-old guard was taken in by officers from the Abellana Police Station after his ex-girlfriend lodged a physical abuse complaints against him.

The complainant said that she was physically abused by Poligrates in a parking lot of a convenience store in Brgy. Sta. Cruz in Cebu.

Poligrates last played for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League, and was even hailed as the Conference MVP for the 2019 Foundation Cup.

PHOTO: PBA D-League Images

The Poro native was jailed, although the 39-year-old former girlfriend said that she won't be filing any charges against Poligrates, said the station's Women and Children’s Protection Desk police corporal Janice Deiparine.