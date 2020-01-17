EJ Feihl confident Ginebra can clinch championship tonight

Ex-Ginebra center EJ Feihl believes that his old team will finish off the Meralco Bolts in Game 5 of the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup Finals tonight.

SPIN Life bumped into the tallest player in PBA history (7'1") on Friday and asked him for his take on the ongoing finals, which sees Ginebra potentially going the distance tonight to end Meralco's run for the championship.

When asked about his message for this Barangay squad on the verge of its third title in the said conference, Feihl answered, "Siyempre, galingan nila. Sana mag-champion sila ngayon. 'Wag na nilang ibigay [sa Meralco 'yung] chance na [makabawi]."

According to the 49-year-old, among Ginebra's biggest X factors in the championship series are its import Justin Brownlee and head coach Tim Cone.

"Magaling yung import nila," he praised the reinforcement, who is averaging 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in the Finals. "Andiyan din 'yung Tim Cone eh, okay 'yung Tim Cone. Iba 'yung sistema ni Tim Cone eh, kaya sana magtuloy-tuloy pa 'yan. Tsaka 'yung locals nila magagaling lahat. Kumpleto."

Just like any die-hard of the most popular PBA team, the 1998 Centennial Team Member thinks that the idea of Grand Slam for Ginebra next season isn't too farfetched.

"Kaya nila 'yan. Basta sundin lang 'yung sistema ni Tim Cone," said Feihl, who has also been playing in PBA Legends games across the country.