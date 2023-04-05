Eight anime shows to binge-watch during the Holy Week

WITH THE LONG weekend just a couple of days away, it’s the perfect time to plan out your holiday movie or series marathon. But if you’re tired of the world of 3D movies or series, maybe it’s the perfect time to catch up on some anime.

So here are some note-worthy animes to watch this coming long weekend.

I. Bocchi the Rock

Genre: Slice of Life, Music

Where to watch: Netflix

Episodes: 12

If there’s an anime that broke the internet in the last couple of months, it’s Bocchi the Rock. The anime follows the story of Hitomi “Bocchi” Gotou, a high schooler who dreams of making friends and forming a band, and performing live. She devoted most of her life to playing and mastering the guitar, even becoming a YouTube sensation under the name GuitarHero. The only thing standing between her and her rock and roll life is her crippling social anxiety.

Bocchi the Rock is one of the greatest anime to have come out in recent years. What makes it great is the use of different animation techniques to fully encapsulate and visualize Bocchi’s social anxiety. It’s a funny and heartwarming story of friends and music, something similar to K-ON! back in the day.

However, this is even better because Bocchi reminded me of my similar awkward self when I was younger. You can’t help but root for her as she battles her anxiety to help her friends reach their dreams of becoming a famous rock band. Did I mention that the music is also fantastic, a definite repeat on any playlist?

II. Chainsaw Man

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

Episodes: 12

Chainsaw Man was 2022’s most anticipated anime of the year. It follows Denji, a teenager robbed of a normal life thanks to his dead father’s crippling debt to the Yakuza. An unexpected death and a contract with his “dog” friend Pochita (an oversimplification, I know), leads him to become a devil with the power of chainsaws protruding around his body.

This gets the attention of the Public Safety Bureau which initially wanted him dead but recruits him instead as one of its Devil hunters. His payment is a chance to be the top devil hunter Makima's boyfriend.

Moving beyond the premise of Chainsaw Man, this anime is a must-watch for any action anime fans looking for an interesting story plot and on-the-edge-of-the-seat action… and maybe some funny ecchi scenes along the way.

III. Vinland Saga

Genre: Action, History, Drama

Episodes: 24 (Season 1), 13 (season 2 ongoing)

A personal favorite, Vinland Saga explores the historical world of Britain during the Viking Age and King Cnut’s quest to unify Denmark and England. The world-building, the animation, and the story were all done perfectly, it’s like you’re watching an animated version of Vikings or The Last Kingdom if you’re a fan of those.

That said, the story of Thorfinn in Vinland is fictional history, meaning that while it’s a great Viking mythos, at the end of the day you can’t rely on this for your history homework.

IV. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Where to Watch: Disney+

Episodes: 37 (three seasons)

Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, are the President and Vice President of the prestigious Shuchiin Academy respectively. The two have developed feelings for each other, but as the top students in the academy, neither is willing to admit their feelings for one another. Of course, their pride, wouldn’t mind if the other did confess first.

If you’re looking for a chill and funny anime, Kaguya-sama is a definite must-watch. It’s one of the few animes where you can laugh along with its absurd cast. All three seasons are available on Disney+ so your whole weekend will be covered with this show.

V. Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Cooking

Where to Watch: Netflix

Episodes: 12

If there’s an anime you may want to watch in the kitchen, it’s this. This isekai anime follows the story of salaryman Tsuyoshi Mukuoda after being summoned to another world as a hero of the Kingdom of Reijseger.

Wary of the royal family’s intention as well as dying in the new world, he manages to talk his way out of hero duty thanks to his unique skill, Online Supermarket, which was assessed as worthless. That is until he meets a group of adventurers and they encounter the world-ending beast Fenrir.

Campfire cooking has become one of the few animes I put on after a long day of writing or studying. While the premise makes it look like any other adventure isekai, this is in fact of the most “chill” ones in recent years. It's Restaurant in Another World meets your good old isekai adventure.

VI. Eminence in Shadow

Genre: Fantasy, Action, Comedy

Where to Watch: Disney+

Episodes: 20

Minorou Kagerou was reincarnated in another world, as Cid the second son of the noble Kagenou Family. In his previous life Cid wanted to be stronger than anyone, but ultimately couldn’t get the hump when he realized everything will end when they’re nuked (yup its that absurd), but being reincarnated in another world with magic, he now has the opportunity to get past his limits and reach his dreams of becoming the greatest side character in the world while being the stronger human alive.

Another isekai anime, but unlike Campfire Cooking, Eminence in Shadow is a mixed bag. It’s your typical isekai with an overly powered main character. Though unlike most isekai, this one doesn’t really take itself seriously and that’s where it gets its charm. Sure it’s no great story like Makushou Tensei, but the way story was created and how absurd it is makes this anime a must watch for those looking for a funny turn-off-your-brain anime.

VII. Summertime Render

Genre: Mystery, Supernatural, Action

Where to Watch: Disney+

Episodes: 25

I’ll have to preface Summertime Render as a hit-or-miss. I for one am not a super fan of this show, but then again my bar for a great mystery and supernatural anime is Another. Summertime Render is about Shinpei Ajiro who returns to his home island for the funeral of his foster sister Ushio who drowned in mysterious circumstances.

Despite her death being ruled as an accident, Shinpei discovers that not everything is as is, and is brought face-to-face with the folktale monsters of his island called Shadow, which function similarly to a killer doppelganger.

This anime is great for those looking for a day of thrill and action with its 25 episodes on Disney+.

VIII. Slam Dunk

PHOTO: Toei Animation

Genre: Sports

Where to Watch: Netflix+

Episodes: 101

What better way to spend the long weekend than bursting with nostalgia. The entire Slam Dunk anime is finally on Netflix! The anime that influenced generations of hoops fans is now streaming on Netflix with its 101 episodes. You can spend the whole weekend following the story of Sakuragi and the rest of Shohoku as they aim to become the greatest high school basketball team in Japan… and how Sakuragi desperately tries to win Haruko over with his “impressive” basketball skills.