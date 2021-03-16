‘Bata’ Reyes says sorry for Laguna incident: ‘I didn’t have control over the situation’

AFTER getting caught in a viral video participating in a pool game that was in violation of current health protocols, Efren “Bata” Reyes now faces scrutiny from the Games and Amusements Board.

Today, GAB chair Baham Mitra posted on Twitter Reyes’ own account of what happened last weeked in San Pedro, Laguna.

“Before agreeing to the person who invited me,” wrote Reyes in very formal language, “I informed them to ask permission to the local government or the barangay captain so that there will be no problem upon my arrival.”

While he said that, initially, “only a few people were there,” word soon got around that the pool legend was in town, “that’s why safety protocols were not followed.”

The barangay captain, who “was aware of the event,” as Reyes related, was forced to call off the game and call the police after repeatedly reminding the crowd to wear their masks, wear their face shields, and maintain social distancing.

“Calling the police was the only way of the barangay captain to make the watchers obey him,” continued Reyes.

The rest of the statement goes as related by an eyewitness and Reyes’ own interview with Mike Enriquez of DZBB: they were brought to the local barangay hall where they were given a warning. No charges were filed.

“I am deeply sorry for what happened, I don’t have control over the situation and the people around the vicinity,” ended Reyes.

