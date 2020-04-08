Eerie calm greets us in visit to bus terminals on Holy Wednesday

IN ordinary times, this place should be absolute chaos as Metro Manila-based workers rush to Cubao in Quezon City to catch buses for their home provinces, where they hope to spend the Holy Week break with family.

These terminals should be packed by this time.

But these are no ordinary times, we get it. So an eerie calm and silence greets us when we visited the bus terminals that should normally be packed with people on the final working day of the Holy Week.

Let the photos tell the rest of the story.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

