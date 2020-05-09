Two-week ECQ extension among three options to be presented to IATF

ACCORDING to the Metro Manila Council (MMC), the Philippine capital may be facing three scenarios by the time the current enhanced community quarantine period (ECQ) comes to an end on May 16, 2020: a) A two-week extension of the ECQ, b) a shift into general community quarantine (GCQ), and c) a modified GCQ period.

Speaking to the media, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager Jojo Garcia said the MMC will be presenting these three scenarios to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) which will decide what to do moving forward.

"So meaning ipe-present namin yung tatlong scenario sa IATF. Na pag ito ECQ ito ang mga puwedeng mangyari, pag GCQ ito ang puwedeng mangyari. Pag nag combination ito ang puwedeng mangyari. Then we will respect the wisdom of the IATF to decide kung ano yung tingin nila na mas appropriate," Garcia said following an MMC meeting held earlier today.

"Hinimay namin ang tatlong scenario. ECQ, GCQ, and yung modified."

Garcia added that the MMC came up with the three scenarios unanimously and that Metro Manila will need to tackle all three scenarios as one.

"Kailangan ng Metro Manila isa lang ang galaw. Hindi pwedeng iba-iba per city. Kailangan kung ito ang NCR isa lang ang desisyon sa NCR at isa lang ang magiging guidelines natin. Kasi tandaan natin yung connectivity ng cities natin. Hindi naman tayo parang isang province," he explained.

"Hindi pwede yung isa naka-lockdown, yung isa naka-GCQ , at yung isa naka-ECQ. Hindi pwede gawin 'yan sa city. Kasi nga hindi lahat ng taga city doon nagtratrabaho at doon nakatira. Lumilipat lipat 'yan eh. So kahit gaano ka kahigpit sa isang lugar, at hindi ka mahigpit sa isang city, pag uwi niyan ganun pa rin 'yan."

Garcia also added that if ever it comes down to an extension of the ECQ, it will be a maximum of two weeks."

"If ever ECQ ang pipiliin, two weeks based sa Department of Health (DOH). Kung sa GCQ naman, kung hangang kailan kailangan. Pero definitely kung ECQ 'yan talagang maximum two weeks na 'yan kasi nga hindi na rin kakayanin."

A two-week extension of Metro Manila's ECQ essentially means the capital will continue following guidelines currently in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. Under GCQ, more establishments will be permitted to open and people may move a little more freely. A modified GCQ, meanwhile, will see local governments deciding what areas may be under ECQ or GCQ.

"Let's say San Juan has 23 barangays. Puwede ka mag ECQ sa 20 barangays, yung tatlo puwede mo i-lift kung konti na lang ang cases or walang cases. Yung tipong meron desisyon ang local government. And of course with the guidance of the health department kung ano yung puwede mo i-lockdown na lang and ano ang puwede mong i-general na lang."

For more of our stories on the ongoing crisis, click here. For the latest news and updates on COVID-19, check out reportr.world/covid-19.