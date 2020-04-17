Negros volleyball players end up behind bars for defying ECQ

News And Trends

THREE men were detained for violating the enhanced community quarantine in Negros Oriental.

The reason? For playing volleyball.

San Jose Police arrested three men for playing volleyball on the road in Purok 2, Barangay Santo Nino on Tuesday.

Only the three were captured, with the others evading the law enforcers.

As of Friday, the province of Negros Oriental has seven confirmed cases of COVID-19, three of which died while three already recovering, based on the numbers provided by the Department of Health.

