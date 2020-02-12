Dwyane Wade reveals 12-year-old child a transgender

IN A candid interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade revealed that his 12-year-old child is transgender, preferring to take on "she/her" pronouns and going by the name "Zaya".

"Zaya, a 12-year-old came home... I don't know if everyone knows, Zaya was originally named Zion as a boy... came home and said, hey, I wanna talk to you guys. I think going forward, I'm ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya," Wade said of that moment.

In June of last year, Zaya attended the Pride March in Miami Beach. At the time, Wade said, "I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell. I think as a family, we should support each other."

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ellen Show (Wednesday morning, Manila time), the Miami Heat guard, who hung up his jersey at the end of last season, told DeGeneres that it became his and wife Gabrielle Union's job to get information, reach out to LGBTQ+ colleagues, and "give our child the best opportunity to be her best self."

Continue reading below ↓

DeGeneres voiced her support. "It's what every parent should be, what you're being right now: unconditionally loving your child and supporting your child in whomever they are," she told Wade.

Watch the full interview here: