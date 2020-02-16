People are blaming Dwyane Wade for Aaron Gordon getting robbed again (and we can't blame them)

"It's a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies. So it’s over for that."

Those were Aaron Gordon's words after being asked by reporters if he would join the NBA Slam Dunk Contest after losing for the third time and getting robbed twice — the latter at least according to him and most fans.

“Tallest dude in the gym.” Aaron referred to rookie Tacko Fall, whom he (barely) cleared but resulted in his lowest score for the tiebreaker final after a couple of perfect throwdowns. “Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking it, it’s no easy feat. What’d I get, a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?”

However, the Orlando Magic forward isn't just being salty. Despite pulling off what many consider the best dunk in the history of the contest, Gordon finished runner-up to two-time champion Zach LaVine in Toronto four years ago.

Back then, keyboard warriors were pointing their fingers at Shaquille O'Neal for not giving a 10 to Aaron in one of his more impressive slams. This time, though, they were accusing another judge of robbing Gordon — Dwyane Wade.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Scottie Pippen and Candace Parker also scored Aaron's "Tacko Fail" 9's, but it was Wade — a former teammate of eventual champ Derrick Jones, Jr. with the Miami Heat — who took the most heat (pun unintended).

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓