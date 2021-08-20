Dwight Ramos takes lead in this dance cover of BTS' 'Dynamite'

THE TRAINING ground just became a dancefloor.

For Ateneo Blue Eagles both current and former, the hardcourt isn't just a place to showcase their athletic skills. Sometimes, it's also a stage for them to groove to songs by the K-Pop group BTS.

The young core of the present-day Blue Eagles, who by the way are also members of the Gilas Pilipinas pool, put their own spin on the group's hit song "Dynamite" with their own made-up lyrics as they uploaded a dance cover of the popular song.

All-around guard Dwight Ramos once again proved he's a reliable team player, even when it comes to groovin' and vibin'.

Joining him are Mike Nieto, SJ Belangel (who are both self-confessed fans of the group), Ange Kouame, LeBron Lopez, Isaac Go, Gian Mamuyac, Dave Ildefonso, Tyler Tio, and Gilas and Ateneo coach Sandy Arespacochaga, among others.

The chorus goes: "'Cause MVP's the star tonight. Watch us bring the fire, set the light alight."

Ateneo alums Kiefer Ravena, Greg Slaughter, Chris Tiu, and Chris Newsome, current Gilas and Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin, and former Blue Eagles coach Norman Black also made cameos from the middle part of the video onwards.

Blue Eagle alum Thirdy Ravena, too, danced along while wearing Space Jam merch by Nike.

Watch the full video here.

