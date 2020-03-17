Duterte declares 6-month state of national calamity

PRESIDENT Duterte has issued a new proclamation putting the entire Philippines under a state of calamity for the next six months.

In a proclamation issued just today, March 17, the president declared "a State of Calamity throughout the Philippines for a period of six (6) months), unless earlier lifted or extended as the circumstances warrant."

Such declaration will allow all units of government to access their Quick Response Fund to help stem the COVID-19 infection.

Under the declaration, all government agencies and local government units will be urged to "mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent, and appropriate disaster response aid and measures."

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies and the armed forces "are hereby directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas."

According to the Official Gazette of the Philippines, a state of calamity is invoked in times of natural disaster or war.

It was last declared on a nationwide level on December 18, 2015 by then-president Noynoy Aquino to help cope with the devastation of Typhoon Nona.

Despite the declaration of Code Red SubLevel 2 and the imposition of enhanced community quarantine over Luzon, cases of COVID-19 infection continue to rise. As of 12 noon today, there have been 187 confirmed cases of the disease in the country.