Duterte 'completely neutral' on ABS-CBN issue, says Roque

(REPORTR.world) WITH one less channel on the airwaves, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque held a televised press conference and spoke up on the presidential position regarding NTC’s shutdown of ABS-CBN.

Roque stressed that the entire issue of the network’s franchise was under Congressional purview.

“Ang isyu ng ABS-CBN franchise ay nasa primary and exclusive jurisdiction ng Kongreso,” he said. “Kahit gusto po na makapagbigay ng prangkisa ng Presidente sa ABS-CBN, wala siyang ganiyang kapangyarihan.”

To the legislative body, he said: “Huwag po kayong mag-alala, mga congressmen. Hindi po magagagalit, hindi matutuwa ang Presidente kung inyong ipasa ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN. Completely neutral ang Presidente.”

Since the TV network was ordered off the air yesterday by the National Telecommunications Commission, the hashtag #NoToABSCBNShutdown has trended on social media.

As of posting, it has 1.2 million tweets.

Roque addressed the furore during his briefing. Of the 11,000 workers in the network that would lose their jobs, he said, “Siguro hindi prudent.”

As for the issue of press freedom, Roque said that the Palace completely understood the misgiving, but urged critics, “Dalhin po nila ang kanilang reklamo sa Kongreso.”

Roque also added that they were saddened by the developments, as there would be one less channel to carry Laging Handa and presidential press briefings, as well as cover the news.

In a separate interview with Karen Davila of ANC's Headstart, Roque claimed that the NTC decision had taken him, as well as two other "high-level Palace officials", by surprise.

