Duterte calls on government to ensure fast delivery of supplies amid shortage

IT looks like government agencies are going to be under a little extra pressure to speed things up as the country fights the spread of the Coronavirus.

As he addressed the nation Tuesday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his disdain for government red tape, calling on agencies to ensure supplies and resources make their way to relevant facilities in a timely and hassle-free manner.

“I also call on relevant agencies to ensure the speed delivery of basic medical supplies and equipment to help facilitate,” he said. “from the approval, importation and the delivery, everything must go smoothly to make sure that we do not waste time."

Duterte further shared his disapproval of red tape, which he referred to as “dilly-dally” and “tamad tamaran,” saying paperwork must be processed as soon as it is received by an agency.

“Pagpasok ng papel i-process mo agad. You line up the tables where the papers should go, one after the other, para madali,” Duterte stressed. “Cut red tapes. I do not want red tape. I do not want so many questions.”

“Do not commit the mistake and we will all be happy and comfortable. Kung gusto niyo magloko, wag ngayon sa panahon na ito.”

Doctors and other healthcare personnel in the Philippines are currently struggling to combat the COVID-19 virus because of a lack of personal protective equipment. Several major health facilities have already announced they are under severe strain not just because of the number of patients, but because hundreds of frontline workers have been quarantined after coming into contact with patients, too.

