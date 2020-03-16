BREAKING: Entire Luzon now under 'enhanced community quarantine'

PRESIDENT Duterte on Monday, 16 March, has taken the unprecedented step of placing the entire island of Luzon under "enhanced community quarantine," according to presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Under this "enhanced community quarantine", there will be strict home quarantine for all households and the suspension of transportation. Provision of food and other essential health services will be regulated and there will be a heightened presence of uniformed personnel.

This comes just two days after NCR was placed under community quarantine that discouraged non-essential travel and promoted social distancing. Checkpoints were set up in key boundaries, and domestic air travel was banned. Various city mayors also implemented 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews in their locales.

Outside NCR, there have been reported cases of COVID-19 in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Bataan, Rizal, and Pampanga. Batangas, Ilocos Norte, and La Union have also put themselves under community quarantine, while Aurora has banned entry to all non-residents.

President Duterte is expected to make a formal announcement about this later today.

As of posting, there are 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Data from the World Health Organization suggests that 80 percent of patients experience “mild illness” and go on to recover from their symptoms, most commonly, fever, dry cough and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of the disease, people are encouraged to regularly wash their hands, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and practicing social distancing.

This story is developing. We are constantly updating this story.