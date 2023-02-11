Dating and Relationships

Champion dunker David Carlos scores a '10' in on-court proposal

by John Mark Garcia
Just now
David Carlos Kristina Deacon proposal

GIVE champion dunker David Carlos a '10' with his on-court proposal.

At the Manila Hustle 3x3 dunk contest on Monday, Carlos asked his girlfriend and Uratex Dream 3x3 star Kristina Deacon to lob the ball for him in one dunk attempt.

Instead of taking off for a dunk, Carlos surprised his partner as he went down on one knee and popped the question on court.

The official Instagram page of FIBA 3x3 shared the special moment as it happened.

WATCH:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Carlos went on to win the dunk contest, completing a memorable night with his beloved fiancée.

The former FIBA 3x3 dunk champion took to social media to express what the on-court proposal meant to him.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    “I rarely do unilateral movements, but this is the best reverse lunge I’ve ever done,” Carlos said.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again