Champion dunker David Carlos scores a '10' in on-court proposal

GIVE champion dunker David Carlos a '10' with his on-court proposal.

At the Manila Hustle 3x3 dunk contest on Monday, Carlos asked his girlfriend and Uratex Dream 3x3 star Kristina Deacon to lob the ball for him in one dunk attempt.

Instead of taking off for a dunk, Carlos surprised his partner as he went down on one knee and popped the question on court.

The official Instagram page of FIBA 3x3 shared the special moment as it happened.

Carlos went on to win the dunk contest, completing a memorable night with his beloved fiancée.

The former FIBA 3x3 dunk champion took to social media to express what the on-court proposal meant to him.

“I rarely do unilateral movements, but this is the best reverse lunge I’ve ever done,” Carlos said.