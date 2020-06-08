WATCH: Apparently, dunk contests are part of protests in LA

Not all peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the US have to be tainted by looting and violence.

One of those positive "Black Lives Matter" demonstrations was an actual dunk contest that provided entertainment to passionate crowds on streets.

Recently, an impromptu throwdown went down in downtown Los Angeles. Look:

Man, Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon would be proud. This particular dunk-off featured a couple of former Harlem Globetrotters, namely Christon Staples and Guy Oliver. The former starred in the 2017 sports drama Slamma Jamma, while the latter is touted as the "highest jumper in the world" at 5'10" by several YouTube dunk channels.

Also involved in the "dunk protest" are the Venice Basketball League and its mobile basketball court called The Hoop Bus, which sports a custom "Black Lives Matter" backboard.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly confiscated the vehicle.