Duncan Robinson says Lakers trash-talked him by calling him ‘Jimmy Neutron’

WELL, the resemblance is uncanny.

Speaking to the Titus & Tate podcast, the Miami Heat starter laughingly recalled how the Lakers bench ragged him from the sidelines about his cartoon lookalike.

“During the finals, the Lakers bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me,” he said.

He’s laughing about it now, especially since people on the internet were also comparing him to Jimmy’s friend Sheen. “I can’t be both, that doesn’t even make sense. How can I be two characters from the same show?”

Hosts Mark Titus and Tate Frazier also read out a bunch of other tweets comparing Robinsons to other cartoon characters, like Bojack Horseman and Woody from Toy Story. (He liked that last one.)

Tweets also said that he looked like a guy who would hit the exit sign on the way out, or that he looked like a bit player in a high school movie, or that he looked like someone you’d get if you tried to draw Tyler Herro from memory.

Robinsons didn't mind those, though.

“People comparing me to generic people is an endearing thing,” said the 26-year-old sharpshooter.