Drive to Survive Season 4 to drop on March 11

Netflix’s hit series Drive to Survive — often credited with introducing the sport to a new breed of fans — is now on its fourth season. This time, the series will bring fans the inside story of last year’s season, which saw Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton face off in a down-the-wire battle all the way to the last race of the season.

Of course, it will be interesting to see how events will play out on camera, as reigning F1 champion Verstappen has openly declared that he will not be taking part in the documentary series.

Why Max Verstappen won't participate in new Drive to Survive season

Speaking before the US Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver told the Associated Press: “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.

“They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.”

An official release from F1 said that the new season would have an “unprecedented level of production.”

Continue reading below ↓

We have reached out to representatives of Netflix Philippines to confirm the March 11 release date.

The 2022 season of F1 will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

