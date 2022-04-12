Draymond Green on Vogel-Lakers divorce: ‘Frightening’

DOWN THE STATE from Los Angeles, the always outspoken Draymond Green is looking at the turmoil going on right now in the ranks of the Lakers… and it’s giving him some bad vibes.

“As a basketball fan, as a basketball player, if you’re looking at the situation with the Los Angeles Lakers, you end up with so many questions,” the Golden State forward said in his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast.

“I think the way that it’s turned out now [...] as a player or coach, you see that, it’s a bit frightening.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Frank Vogel-style firing happens way too often in sports, says Green

Put in the crosshairs for much of the Lakers’ struggling season, Vogel’s three-year odyssey in the Lake Show came to an unceremonious end yesterday (Manila time), when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski leaked news of his imminent firing just as the Lakers ended their 2022 run with a victory over the Nuggets.

Continue reading below ↓

When asked about the news, Vogel said that he “didn’t know s--t.”

LA general manager Rob Pelinka made the news official just this morning (Manila time), via a press release where he praised Votel as a “great coach and a good man.”

Draymond Green did not like how the whole situation turned out. “You then put yourself in those shoes and you’re like, ‘Will I be treated like that?’ And it’s not just the Los Angeles Lakers. I think that happens all over the course of sports.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.