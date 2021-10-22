DQ'd Saudi Arabian Olympic karateka turned cult hero guests in WWE Crown Jewel

REMEMBER the Saudi Arabian karatedo who got disqualified in the gold medal match in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and settled for the silver medal?

Let us refresh your memory.

That was Tareg Hamedi, who looked poised to claim the gold in the men's kumite +75 kg category as he was leading, 4-1, against Iran's Sajjad Ganjzadeh in the final.

Unfortunately, that ippon kick to the head knocked his Iranian foe out cold and led to his shock disqualification.

Well, it turns out that Hamedi's silver eventually shone like gold and that he already reached cult hero status back home in Saudi Arabia.

And when he made a surprise appearance at the WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh on Friday (Manila time), he was celebrated like a true hero.

Hamedi stunned everyone inside the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard as he came to the aid of Mansoor, delivering that head kick heard 'round the world to Mustafa Ali.

He need not to worry this time as his killer strike was only met with adulations as he and Mansoor made their way to the back.

Big E defends title, Roman Reigns rules in WWE Crown Jewel

It was an unexpected yet much appreciated local spice for a WrestleMania-worthy card in the Middle East which was kicked off by a brutal Hell in a Cell match where WWE Hall of Famer Edge finally vanquished Seth Rollins.

At the end of it all, though, Roman Reigns stood the tallest, smashing Brock Lesnar with the Universal Championship to keep the belt when the referee was out.

Big E was also successful in retaining the WWE Championship over Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch kept her SmackDown Women's Championship in her triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, and Goldberg speared Bobby Lashley off the stage in their No Holds Barred match.

New Day's Xavier Woods got his crowning moment, winning the King of the Ring final over Finn Balor, while Zelina Vega took home the Queen's Crown with her shock win over Doudrop.

However, there's no question that Riddle stole the show, coming to the ring riding a camel as he and partner Randy Orton successfully defended the Raw Tag Team Championship against AJ Styles and Omos.

When in Saudi Arabia, do as the Saudi Arabians do, we guess.

