‘New fave spot,’ Kendra and Chesca tell Doug Kramer as he unveils house renovations

LOOKS LIKE four months of hard work on house renovations didn’t go to waste in the Team Kramer household.

On Doug Kramer’s IG post detailing the new improvements and renovations on their high-altitude home, wife Chesca Garcia and daughter Kendra were appreciative of the new digs.

“It’s super nice,” commented Kendra on daddy Doug’s post, with a healthy heaping of heart emojis. “It’s one of my favorite spots in the house.”

Meanwhile, Chesca agreed, saying, “New fave spot!”

Improved lanai, new outdoor garden are part of Doug Kramer renovations to their house

According to Doug, it took four months for the indoor and outdoor renovations to be completed. With the couple’s three children now growing older, their old playground was juiced up with a pergola, or shaded outdoor garden, and a pond full of koi fish.

Their lanai was also improved. “We decided to maximize the area, add mood lights, and even change up the lanai ceiling and go for a more modern look,” said the retired PBA player.

He added: “Love the new location of my bbq grill too! So much more beautiful memories will be made here.”

The Kramers’ multi-story house was built back in 2019. During a house tour given to GMA during the pandemic lockdowns, the family said that the elevated swimming pool (with its “stunning view of the sunset and city skyline”) was their favorite spot. Will the new and improved lanai and cozy looking pergola now dethrone it?

Earlier this year, Doug and Cheska also revealed that they were building another house — not for themselves, but their “build and sell passion project.”

