Doug Kramer on daughter Kendra’s stylish shoot: ‘Ginagawang Miss Universe’

DOUG and Cheska Kramer’s 12-year-old daughter Kendra is definitely blooming in a recent behind-the-scenes video captured by her dad.

On the video, the former basketball player kept up a running commentary as he filmed Kendra being prepped by a glam team at a “random shoot” following an intense three days of work for a TV commercial and print.

“Oh my god,” he said in mock anger as he viewed photos taken by Jerick Sanchez. “What’s going on!?”

He added: “Itong glam team, sina Rain [Dagala], ginagawang Miss Universe na agad si Kendra e!”

The little lady looked comfortable pulling off glamorous poses for the shoot.

Comments collated by Pep.ph showed some pageant fans anticipating that Kendra Kramer could possibly be a potential Miss Universe candidate when she comes of age in six years.

Several have even pointed out that she looks like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Doug Kramer always supportive of his daughter Kendra

Daddy Doug has always been supportive of his daughter's easy facility with the camera. "Kendra's such a professional when doing any form of shoots now. Everything comes so natural and effortless," he wrote in a June 13 post. "Easy to say, the camera loves her. Love you kennykins!"

