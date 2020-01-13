Donovan Mitchell 'praying for PH and everyone affected' by Taal eruption

NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell isn't just winning basketball games with the Utah Jazz, he's also winning the hearts of his fans from the Philippines.

The third-year player sat out against the Washington Wizards on Monday due to illness. Utah then came back from a 15-point deficit to win their ninth straight game (14th in the last 15 outings), 127-116, and tie the Denver Nuggets at 27-12 for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Even when he's feeling under the weather, Donovan got out of his way to check up on how Filipinos are currently doing, especially after the recent eruption of the Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Continue reading below ↓

Netizens wrote back and expressed their gratitude to the 23-year-old shooting guard:

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Continue reading below ↓

Either Donovan learned of the Taal situation from foreign media outlets or his new teammate, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson. The country holds a special place in the former slam dunk champion's heart, after he conducted a basketball camp here in 2018 and joined the broadcast panel for a PBA game. The infamous Spider-Man streaker also caught Spida's attention in May of last year.