Donny Pangilinan and Baron Geisler star in esports film, Good Game

VENTURING INTO A career in esports could be a challenge for many gamers who wish to debunk the phrase 'kaka-computer mo yan,' and this concept could be explored in Prime Cruz' upcoming film, Good Game, produced by MediaWorks, Cignal Entertainment, Metasports.gg, and Create Cinema.

The film stars Donny Pangilinan, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, Baron Geisler, Christian Vasquez, Igi Boy Flores, Gold Aceron, Johannes Risler, Kaleb Ong, Boots Anson-Roa, and Ronaldo Valdez.

It was also revealed that the film is planned to be included in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival.

Challenging the stigmas surrounding esports

Joe Josue, the co-founder and CEO of Metasports.gg revealed that his organization invested resources to produce this film. He likewise explained the gist of the narrative and highlighted some potential surprises.

"A story we know will resonate with Filipinos and gamers globally on the challenging dynamic of family and a career in esports. A lot of amazing people worked on this film, excited to share more as announcements unravel," said Josue.

As of now, the film's release date remains a mystery

