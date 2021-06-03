Dondon Hontiveros goes for a ride on World Bicycle Day

THE nation on Thursday joined other countries in observing World Bicycle Day by encouraging more people to bike not only for sports and leisure but also as a mode of transportation.

World Bicycle Day is being celebrated since 2018 following a United Nations declaration to promote the benefits of using a bicycle. The use of the transportation has since increased especially in the Philippines following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DOTr said Metro Cebu now has 105 out of the 129 kilometers of bike lanes or an 80.35 percent overall accomplishment as of March 27, 2021. Metro Davao follows with 46 out of 54 kilometers, while Metro Manila has 270 out of 338 kilometers of bike lanes.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, a staunch advocate of cycling, also posted a video on her Facebook account tips for first-time bikers, while also sharing the bills she has filed in relation to cycling even prior to the pandemic such as the National Bicycle Act, the Sustainable Cities and Communities Act, and a refiled version of the Sustainable Transportation Bill.

In Cebu City, councilors led by former basketball player Dondon Hontiveros took part in a fun ride inside the SM Seaside City Cebu complex to promote biking within the vicinity of the mall.

Taguig, meanwhile, invited its citizens to take part in the Taguig Bike Loop Challenge starting Thursday until Sunday.

In the challenge, Taguigeños will simply complete the bike loops either the Main Loop, Fort Bonifacio Loop, FTI-Bicutan Loop, Arca-Lakeshore Loop, or the Cayetano-Venice Loop as indicated on the Taguig’s Facebook page, recorded through the Strava app, and posted on social media with the corresponding hashtags.

Prizes await the individuals who participate in the challenge.

