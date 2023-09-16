Luka Doncic to launch 'Luka 2' in 3x3 tournament on water

AFTER making a huge splash in his debut at the 2023 Fiba World Cup for Slovenia, Luka Doncic will soon unveil his latest signature shoe with the Jordan Brand in a very unique way.

The Luka 2 Lake Bled will break cover in a 3x3 basketball tournament in Doncic's home country of Slovenia.

However, it comes with a big catch.

Participating teams in Luka's special tourney will play in a special floating court on Lake Bled itself.

In partnership with the Jordan Brand and European sporting store Grosbasket, the one-of-a-kind launch event for the Luka 2 shoe will take place on Sep. 16.

"We’re delighted to have partnered with Jordan Brand to bring this event to life in celebration of Luka Doncic and his signature footwear Luka 2 Lake Bled. Luka’s had an incredible impact in Slovenia and we’re thrilled that his latest game shoe is inspired by the country itself," Grosbasket said.

Doncic recently signed a contract extension with the iconic Jordan brand which will run until 2029.

