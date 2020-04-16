WWE's Vince McMahon, UFC's Dana White in Trump's COVID-19 advisory group

US President Donald Trump reportedly introduced a 200-person panel that he will consult on restarting the economy that's hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from commercial, medical, and political figures, the advisory group called the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups also includes a bunch of familiar names in sports:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

UFC president Dana White

NASCAR CEO Lesa France Kennedy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

WWE owner Vince McMahon

Yes, you read that right. McMahon, whose football league XFL recently filed for bankruptcy and wrestling company let go some of its talents due to COVID-19 cost-cutting, is part of Trump's committee on reopening the country. Safe to say, the two have had quite the history:

"We have to get our sports back. I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old," the president was quoted by ESPN. "But I haven't actually had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter then I get back to work."

Trump said they will discuss plans over phone, "some in groups, some one-on-one," and that the advisory panel will operate separately from the White House coronavirus task forcem, with "some overlap."

Earlier this month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared about a conference call that he had with the POTUS and other sports leaders.

"Beyond virtue of crowning a champion, what will the symbolism be of major league sports starting back up in this country?" he told Turner sportscaster Ernie Johnson. "I think that's what President Trump wanted to talk to us all about on that call on Saturday. I mean, it wasn't just a pep talk, but I think it was a reminder of what the meaning is of sports to Americans, to our culture in particular."