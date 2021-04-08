DOH reiterates cyclists not required to wear face shields while on the road

THE Department of Health said cyclists and other active transport users are not required to use face shields while on the road.

The DOH made the clarification in a press release on Thursday, amidst several reports on social media of arrests by authorities over the past few days after Metro Manila and neighboring provinces were put under enhanced community quarantine.

“Based on section II(B)(6) of DOH Department Memorandum No. 2020-05341, which provides guidance on the use of face shields for COVID-19 mitigation, ‘individuals engaged in strenuous activities/work, fine workmanship, operation of transportation vehicles, and active transport’ are exempted from wearing face shields,” a part of the DOH press release indicated.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It also mentioned a joint memorandum circular among government agencies that includes the Games and Amusements Board and the Philippine Sports Commission that states that cyclists are exempted from wearing face shields on the road due to safety concerns.

“Additionally, Section II(A)(5) of the DOH-DTI-DOLE-DILG-DOTr-DPWH-PSC-GAB Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 2021-00012, which provides clarificatory guidelines on the mandatory use of face shields outside of residence for COVID-19 mitigation, states that ‘due to the possible vision impairment face shields bring, bikers and users of other forms of active transport are exempted from the mandatory use of face shields outside of their residences.’,” the DOH added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The DOH, however, made it clear that the wearing of face masks is mandatory, and face shields should be worn before and after such physical activities such as cycling.

“Rest assured that the DOH remains committed to working with national and local governments to ensure the safe and efficient use of active transport on our roads, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DOH added.