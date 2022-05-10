Dodot Jaworski, Vico Sotto win Pasig race

AFTER A landslide victory, the son of Robert Jaworski is now the new vice mayor of Pasig City.

Also re-elected was Mayor Vico Sotto.

The Commission on Elections made the official proclamation on Tuesday morning. Robert Jaworski Jr. won with 205,250 votes over Jun Jun Concepcion’s 87,716 votes and Christian Sia’s 76,028 votes. Vico Sotto, meanwhile, received 335, 851 votes, while rival Iyo Caruncho-Bernardo got 45,604.

Prior to the election, Sotto’s Giting ng Pasig slate was already projected to win big in the city.

Dodot Jaworski returns to public office

In 2004, Dodot served as Pasig congressman, then unsucessfully ran for mayor three years later.

