Documentary short starring Jeff Cariaso to premiere at Winter Film Awards filmfest

A SPORTS documentary starring one of the PBA’s legends is about to make its debut in an international film festival.

Premiering in the 2021 Winter Film Festival’s International Film Festival is the first episode of Who Got Balls?, which features an extensive interview with Jeff “The Jet” Cariaso.

Jeff Cariaso talks about his long career

In the five-minute short, the Alaska head coach looks back on his career, from his days as a diehard Warriors fan back in San Francisco to his transition as the Alaska Aces head coach.

“As an athlete, you love to compete,” he said in one segment of the docu. “You love the challenge. How you step up your game is the high that I think most players enjoy feeling.”

Who Got Balls? is currently showing in streaming service TrueID, which is also available as an app.

The episode was directed by Jet Leyco, who is no stranger to international film festivals himself.

Other episodes feature athletes like Alyssa Valdez, Marc Pingris, Sisi Rondina, Meggie Ocho, as well as current Tokyo Olympians EJ Obiena and Nesthy Petecio. It was released late last year.

