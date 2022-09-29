DLSU student gov't head on athlete pep rally: ‘Gender expression not entertainment’

A SEGMENT of the De La Salle University pep rally, starring rookie members of the Green Archers men’s basketball team, has apparently made many in the student body uncomfortable.

DLSU student government president Giorgina Escoto called out the performance, which took place on September 28, Wednesday, in a Facebook post, as reported in The LaSallian.

“It made many Lasallians feel uncomfortable, including myself,” she wrote. “Yes, you are free to dress however you want. Pero hindi source of entertainment ang gender expression ng mga tao. Not when so many people still face discrimination for it.”

She added that this was not the “safe and inclusive” DLSU that the student government advocates, and said that she has raised the issue to the school administration.

“This is a stark reminder that we have to strengthen the Safe Spaces Policy of the university.”

Online comments about La Salle cross-dressing issue

Online, netizens also offered different takes.

In one widely shared TikTok video, a La Salle student said, “As someone who literally enters the campus in dresses and skirts and crop tops, I felt so comfortable during this portion of yesterday’s pep rally.”

They added: “My gender expression is being used as a punchline for a joke. And what was the joke anyway? Na a man in a dress is funny?”

