DLSU student-athletes band together to lend hand to the homeless in their campus

WHEN circumstances called for it, help just kept coming.

Early in March, the De La Salle University opened its gates to serve as a temporary shelter for the homeless as lawmakers ordered a quarantine lockdown.

Recently, concerned student-athletes joined forces to create a fundraising drive called “Stronger Together” to provide an even better aid to the people temporarily staying inside the university.

The effort was the core idea of Iyah Sevilla, the team captain of the DLSU Lady Shuttlers, and as she tapped other varsity captains and players, they were more than willing to participate to expand the drive’s reach.

"Because we’ve been seeing news from TV and social media that DLSU and CSB have opened their gates for the individuals and families affected by COVID-19, so sabi ko, why not make a donation drive to help our guests? Nag-agree naman po most of the captains,” she said to SPIN Life.

"As Lasallian athletes, we were always blessed and supported by the people around us," added Sevilla. "Siyempre sobrang saya po to see the faces of the people we were able to help through the pictures that were being sent to us.

Ace Agustin of the Lady Tankers, and Lady Fencers Pat Eusebio and Nicole Alcaraz were some of the athletes who gladly responded to her call to lend a hand.

"It has really been a team effort. We were lucky cause several other athletes volunteered to help us with the process like making the pubs and arranging the in-kind donations," shared Agustin.

At present, DLSU is accommodating over a hundred guests, and the student-athlete volunteers wanted to give additional assistance like canned goods, rice, bread, biscuits, and drinking water.

"The smallest action would be of much help. Of course, we would appreciate if people donated cash or in-kind goods, but we also appreciate the smallest action of sharing our cause on social media and to their friends in order to get the word out," said Agustin.

