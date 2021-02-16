Semerad twins carve separate love stories — at the same time

OFF the court, the PBA’s Semerad twins are moving forward with their love stories, with both David and Anthony marking milestones with their significant others in this month of love.

Last weekend, David and actress Gwen Zamora tied the knot in France a day before Valentine’s Day. Both of them uploaded a couple of shots taken inside and outside the council office where they took their vows.

Meanwhile, "twin two" Anthony posted a gallery of prenup photos with his fiancé, actress Sam Pinto. The couple announced the countdown to their wedding on March 8.

Twins being twins, their caption game showed remarkable similarities.

On one hand, DJ wrote on Instagram: “Married my best friend!!! This is just the start baby #SEMERADS”

On the other, Anthony said: “So excited to be marrying my best friend. Sam x Anthony x Pat. Countdown to 03.08.21.”

DJ and Zamora got engaged in May 2019, and have a son Cooper John, who is now a year old.

Pinto and Anthony, who got engaged August 2019, meanwhile, are busily preparing for two weddings. Their March wedding would be a civil one as it was planned prior to the pandemic, the actress explained in her Instagram post.

But if circumstances permit, they will have a “semi bigger wedding” by the end of the year.

