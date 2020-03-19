DFA Sec Locsin announces 'total ban on incoming foreign visitors, no exceptions'

AS another measure to curb the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Philippines is officially halting the issuance of visas, along with a temporary ban on all foreigners from entering the country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs' Secretary Teddyboy Locsin broke the news minutes ago on his official Twitter page, also stating that foreign visitors flying out of the country will be provided with the ample help they need to do so.

“We are stopping the issuance of visas from all posts abroad and here. This goes one imperative step forward: a total ban on incoming foreign visitors of all nationalities, no exceptions. Outgoing foreign visitors should be given all the help to get out. Idiotic to detain them,” his tweet reads.

Continue reading below ↓

As of the Department of Health’s 4:00 p.m. bulletin this March 19, 2020, 15 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, bringing the total to 217, with the death toll remaining at 17.

Looking at the bright side, however, yet another patient was reported to have recovered today, putting the count of COVID-19 survivors at eight. CNN Philippines reports the discharged patient as a 48-year-old Filipino male with a recent travel history to Japan. He has since tested negative twice for COVID-19.

The entirety of Luzon will remain under enhanced community quarantine between the period of March 17 (12:00 a.m.) until April 13 (12:00 a.m). In line with this, starting tomorrow, March 20, outgoing international flights leaving Luzon will be strictly banned as well until the end of the imposed lockdown.

This article first appeared in Preview.ph.