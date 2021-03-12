Despite shock trade, NLEX assures 'Guess Our Draft Picks' contest still on

DESPITE the trade that went down on Thursday, NLEX announced that it will push through with its contest of guessing the picks of the Road Warriors in the PBA Draft.

The ballclub posted on its social media that the mechanics of their contest remains the same where fans will guess the No. 3 and No. 4 picks in the draft set on Sunday even though one of the picks is no longer with the team.

The two picks were previously owned by NLEX, prompting the company to organize a contest called #ArangkadaNLEX Online Assist which staked a laptop, 15 tablets, and 16 pocket wifi donated by coach Yeng Guiao, the company and the players.

But the Road Warriors on Thursday traded away their rights for the fourth selection where it ended with the Tropang GIGA through a conduit in Blackwater.

“Tuloy pa rin po ang ating contest by guessing the No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively. Kung sino ang nakapagbigay ng tamang hula ng No. 3 pick ng NLEX at No. 4 pick ng TNT, will qualify for the raffle,” the NLEX Road Warriors explained on their official Facebook page.

NLEX received Don Trollano, Roi Sumang, Maurice Shaw, and a 2022 second-round pick in the trade with Blackwater, which sent the fourth selection to TNT in exchange for Simon Enciso, David Semerad, a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second round pick.