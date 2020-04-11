DOH denies allegations ordering to stop counting COVID-19 deaths

THE Department of Health (DOH) denied allegations that the government agency is hiding the true number of people who have died from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Renowned GMA newscaster Arnold Clavio on Saturday reported in two Instagram posts that a hospital in Metro Manila is under instructions to stop counting deaths due to COVID-19.

“May utos na huwag nang magbilang ng namamatay dahil sa COVID19,” Clavio posted on his Instagram account (@akosiigan).

The DOH shot down the claims.

"We would like to clarify that DOH has never issued any order to stop the census or reporting of deaths, or any case related to COVID-19 to any health facility," the DOH said in a statement.

As of posting time, the Philippines has reported 247 deaths out of 4,428 confirmed cases, while 157 people have already recovered from the virus.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III posted his own statement on Twitter.

"The DOH did NOT and will NEVER issue a directive for hospitals to conceal the number of COVID-19 deaths," he said.

Duque added Clavio has since divulged the identity of the hospital, prompting the DOH to put the suspected medical institution under investigation.

