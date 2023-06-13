Denver's first-ever NBA title romp draws praise from fans

HISTORY has been made in Denver as the Nuggets captured their first-ever league championship, scoring a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in a nail-biting Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Nikola Jokic capped his title-winning season with the Finals MVP nod after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the series.

Michael Porter Jr. also came up big in the title decider with a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds.

See how fans reacted to the Nuggets' crowning moment as NBA champions :

Denver wins it all!

Joker on top

'Game 5 Mike'

Miami's magical run ends

