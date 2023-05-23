News And Trends

As Nuggets party, Lakers fans left to rue rare sweep

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
lakers vs nuggets game 4 ecf
PHOTO: ap

AFTER 47 years, the Denver Nuggets reached the NBA Finals for the very first time in franchise history by completing the sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers, 113-111, in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

On a night of record-breaking feats, Nikola Jokic became the league's all-time triple-double leader in a single postseason with eight to surpass Wilt Chamberlain's seven.

READ: Nuggets complete sweep of Lakers to reach NBA Finals

The two-time NBA MVP steered Mile High City to new heights with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists as the Nuggets crowned themselves the best in the West.

Meanwhile, a willful 40-piece performance for LeBron James could not ignite a comeback as the Lakers bowed out of contention for title no. 18.

From Finals-bound Denver to now-eliminated L.A., see how NBA fans reacted to a nail-biting Game Four here.

    'Sweep' victory

    Nikola Magic

    LeBron left everything

    Mile High to the Finals

    PHOTO: ap

