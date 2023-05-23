As Nuggets party, Lakers fans left to rue rare sweep

AFTER 47 years, the Denver Nuggets reached the NBA Finals for the very first time in franchise history by completing the sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers, 113-111, in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

On a night of record-breaking feats, Nikola Jokic became the league's all-time triple-double leader in a single postseason with eight to surpass Wilt Chamberlain's seven.

The two-time NBA MVP steered Mile High City to new heights with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists as the Nuggets crowned themselves the best in the West.

Meanwhile, a willful 40-piece performance for LeBron James could not ignite a comeback as the Lakers bowed out of contention for title no. 18.

From Finals-bound Denver to now-eliminated L.A., see how NBA fans reacted to a nail-biting Game Four here.

'Sweep' victory

Nikola Magic

LeBron left everything

Mile High to the Finals