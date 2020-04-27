'The Last Dance' Episode 3, Kim Jong-un speculation renew interest in Dennis Rodman

Episodes 1 and 2 of The Last Dance focused on Michael Jordan's favorite yet "underpaid" teammate Scottie Pippen.

The smash sports documentary series returned on Monday with its third and fourth parts — this time putting the spotlight on another important piece to the 1990s Chicago Bulls' second three-peat puzzle: Dennis Rodman.

This stage of the basketball dynasty saw the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time rebounding champion transition from being one of MJ's fiercest rivals with the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons to becoming a vital cog in the Bulls' latter championship runs.

Coincidentally, the renewed interest in The Worm coincides with the recent news about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whom the former formed a friendship with after a visit to the country. It has been reported that Kim is "in grave danger after a surgery" — news which South Korean officials have quickly dismissed.

Going back to arguably the best rebounding forward in NBA history, his name has been mentioned in 113,000 tweets as of writing. Among the more popular posts are from current players amazed by Rodman's wildly effective style of play and hoops fans marvelling at his even wilder lifestyle:

