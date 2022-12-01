Decathlon will open store no. 7 in SM City Clark

NEW YEAR, new Decathlon store.

The sports retailer has announced that it will be opening a seventh branch in SM City Clark. It will also be Decathlon’s fourth outpost in an SM Supermall, following this year’s multiple openings in Mall of Asia, SM North Edsa, and just last week, SM City Fairview.

You’ll have a few months to wait, though: The retailer said that it will open on “Summer 2023.”

On social media, the brand shared a video preview of the store exterior, with the caption, “Kita-kits sa SM City Clark!”

We have reached out to the brand for additional information.

Decathlon continues opening new stores

In 2021, Decathlon announced a “long-term partnership” with SM Supermalls. Since then, its new branches have been opened in SM locations.

Recently, the brand also held a Free to Play sports festival in partnership with the French Embassy, as well as sports-related NGOs like Fairplay For All Foundation, Spike and Serve Philippines Inc., Move 4 Change Payatas, and Project Pearls.