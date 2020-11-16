Decathlon Masinag assembling sanitary kits for typhoon-hit families in Marikina, Rizal

LOCATED very close to affected communities in Rizal and Marikina, the Masinag branch of sporting goods titan Decathlon is preparing hygiene kits for victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

In a Facebook post, Decathlon showed off the contents of this bundle: a large towel, shampoo, one new article of clothing, and 1 pair of slippers, all inside a small bag.

Continue reading below ↓

You can help out in this effort through a P500 donation to the store.

Decathlon Masinag has also become a waystation for donation drop-offs. The branch staff is accepting canned goods, toiletries, blankets, and towels. (They also used to accept used clothes, but had to stop when the DSWD reiterated its no used clothes donation policy. In a Facebook post, the store said that it will find a way to “monetize what we have already received.")

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

They are welcoming donations until tomorrow, November 17. You can drop by during store hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We have reached out to Decathlon Philippines for comment, and we will update the post once we have a reply.

When Typhoon Ulysses struck the Philippines overnight from the early hours of November 12, heavy rains forced Decathlon and many other establishments to close for the day.

The official death toll from Typhoon Ulysses has risen to 67, according to a November 15 briefing from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Continue reading below ↓

In the wake of the typhoon, Interior secretary Eduardo Ano pinpointed Cainta and Marikina as one of the areas hardest hit by the floods. Since then, reports have also come in of extensive flooding in Cagayan Valley, which has so far seen 22 deaths.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.