From Ms. to Mrs. Everywhere: Dawn Macandili marries longtime partner

MS. Everywhere Dawn Macandili is finally Mrs. Everywhere.

The F2 Logistics libero tied the knot with his longtime beau Diego Catindig on a Thursday afternoon in Silang, Cavite.

Dawn Macandili wedding

Longtime friends and teammates Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, CJ Saga-Woo, and the rest of the Cargo Movers attended the wedding of the multi-titled libero.

The ceremony also used the hashtags #AnimoKasal as Macandili and Catindig are both De La Salle University alumni.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Macandili, though, will have to shelve first any post-wedding plans as she returns to action on Saturday at PhilSports Arena in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The no. 4 seed Cargo Movers, in their first-ever playoff appearance in the pro league, will take on the no. 1 seed and defending champions Creamline on Saturday at 4 p.m.

F2 Logistics is the only team to beat the Cool Smashers during the elimination round in a five-set thriller.