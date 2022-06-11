Star libero Dawn Macandili gets engaged

LAST night, the love of Dawn Macandili's life got on his knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

F2 Logistics' crack libero revealed on Instagram that she got engaged to her long-time beau Diego Catindig on a lovely Friday night during the Hot Air Balloon Fest event at the Clark, Pampanga grounds.

Continue reading below ↓

Pals were with Dawn Macandili during her proposal

"About last night, #ISaidYAAAS" the 26-year-old national team standout wrote on her caption.

She uploaded a gallery of herself and Catindig showing off a ring. Together with her are her best pals Choco Mucho's Des Cheng and F2's Carmel Saga, among their other friends.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Macandili's comments section was filled with well wishes from her colleagues and co-stars on the court.

Alyssa Valdez, Jen Nierva, Kianna Dy, Michelle Cobb, Maddie Madayag were among the first friends to tell her congratulations.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.