Davon Potts throws big shots at making his own beats

FOR three years now, Davon Potts has had a modest career in the PBA. He's only just settled in Phoenix’s backcourt September last year after his two-year contract ended with Alaska — where he barely cracked Alex Compton’s main rotation.

And because of the cancellation of games this conference, his stint with Phoenix would have to wait a little longer.

But off the court, the Filipino-American athlete is dead set on making a mark in the music industry.

“I’ve always loved music ever since," the former San Beda star shared with SPIN Life. "It took me a while to put it out there because I write and produce my own music. Anyone who knows music knows how hard that process can be. I just know now is the time to create something of my own and break the barriers to push it.”

The 6-foot-1 guard is there from start to finish: from composition, arrangement, sound design and production, mixing, and release. But he isn’t complaining. It’s his way of letting loose.

”What I like most about it, is [I have] my own creative process, my own team, my own ideas. I control what I can control, like an entrepreneur. There’s no limitation to what I can do. It took me a while but now it’s starting to show, slowly, but surely,” he said.

Davon recently added another single to his hiphop tracks just last weekend, and it’s on Spotify. Check it out here:

He also shared that gets inspirations from both local and international artists like Gloc 9, James Reid, Shanti Dope, Nipsey Hussle, Chance the Rapper, Kanye, and Drake.

For the 27-year-old artist, it doesn’t hurt to dream big in the field as he continues to try his luck hoping that someday, he’ll make it to the global stage.

He added: “If it’s possible and with the right help, I would love to represent the Philippines as an artist that can connect with other countries so they can see what kind of talent we actually have here.”