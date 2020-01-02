Players, ex-pros remember the late NBA commissioner David Stern

The NBA mourns the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern, who served the league for 30 years. He was 77.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," part of incumbent chief executive Adam Silver's statement read. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

The league's longest-serving commissioner passed away on Thursday morning (PH time) due to a brain hemorrhage that he suffered last month. His family was with him at his bedside.



Current NBA players and retired basketball legends got nostalgic while paying tribute to Stern and his contributions to the game.

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

James Harden

Rudy Gobert

Damian Lillard

Candace Parker (WNBA)

Ernie Johnson

Dwyane Wade

Dirk Nowitzki

Kobe Bryant

Steve Nash

Shaquille O'Neal

Magic Johnson

Bill Russell

Michael Jordan